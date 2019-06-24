Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

13

14

Rumors
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

Kyulkyung swept up in dating rumors with 'Idol Producer' contestant Cai Xukun

AKP STAFF


Former PRISTIN member Kyulkyung has recently been swept up in dating rumors with a former contestant she used to mentor on the Chinese version of 'Produce 101' known as 'Idol Producer.'

The contestant in question is Cai Xukun, who ranked number 1 on 'Idol Producer' and went on to debut in group Nine Percent. Netizens were quick to question the two's relationship after seeing that both their Weibo profile pictures were shown with the two sporting similar coats and poses. 

Cai Xukun's label has actively denied these rumors, saying that the male idol is focusing on music.

What do you think? 

  1. Kyulkyung
17 17,419 Share 48% Upvoted

11

natilly374 pts 5 hours ago 1
5 hours ago

netizens are just getting dumber and dumber with each passing day.

Share

1 more reply

6

dancingbella23966 pts 5 hours ago 2
5 hours ago

I ate at the same restaurant V did when BTS came to London. We're definitely dating.🙄

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox