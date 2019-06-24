Kyulkyung swept up in dating rumors with 'Idol Producer' contestant Cai Xukun



Former PRISTIN member Kyulkyung has recently been swept up in dating rumors with a former contestant she used to mentor on the Chinese version of 'Produce 101' known as 'Idol Producer.'

The contestant in question is Cai Xukun, who ranked number 1 on 'Idol Producer' and went on to debut in group Nine Percent. Netizens were quick to question the two's relationship after seeing that both their Weibo profile pictures were shown with the two sporting similar coats and poses.

Cai Xukun's label has actively denied these rumors, saying that the male idol is focusing on music.

