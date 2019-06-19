Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

51

6

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Former Boyfriend member Jeongmin reveals romantic solo debut MV for 'Twenty One, Me and You'

AKP STAFF

Former Boyfriend member Jeongmin has revealed his music video for his solo debut track "Twenty One, Me and You".

The MV follows Jeongmin on a stroll through the city as he listens to music and reminisces on the past. Jeongmin is returning as a solo artist after Boyfriend's disbandment last month, and his solo debut song "Twenty One, Me and You" is a romantic ballad about remembering a moonlit night when he was 21 years old. 

Watch Jeongmin's "Twenty One, Me and You" MV above!

  1. Jeongmin
1 4,646 Share 89% Upvoted

1

She_her_her124 pts 3 days ago 0
3 days ago

Lovely voice wishing him all the best in his future endeavors still missing "Boyfriend"

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   50,949
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
18 hours ago   7   1,430

allkpop in your Inbox