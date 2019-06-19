Former Boyfriend member Jeongmin reveals romantic solo debut MV for 'Twenty One, Me and You'

Former Boyfriend member Jeongmin has revealed his music video for his solo debut track "Twenty One, Me and You".



The MV follows Jeongmin on a stroll through the city as he listens to music and reminisces on the past. Jeongmin is returning as a solo artist after Boyfriend's disbandment last month, and his solo debut song "Twenty One, Me and You" is a romantic ballad about remembering a moonlit night when he was 21 years old.



Watch Jeongmin's "Twenty One, Me and You" MV above!

