Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

Eun Ji Won takes a ride with Song Min Ho in blazing MV teaser for 'I'm On Fire' feat. Blue.D

Eun Ji Won is here to prove that his charisma is un-aging, in the main MV teaser for his comeback title track "I'm On Fire" feat. Blue.D!

The dramatic, fiery MV teaser gives glimpses of Eun Ji Won taking a ride in a stylish open top car along with his good hoobae, WINNER's Song Min Ho, then also flashes glimpses of Eun Ji Won's cool and rhythmic choreography, plus more. 

Eun Ji Won's highly-anticipated solo comeback with his 6th full album 'G1' is only 2 more days away, coming up on June 27 at 6 PM KST!

it sounds really good so far!

I missed Jiwon's voice 😍

