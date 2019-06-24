NCT 127 to release their first photobook 'Hello! #Seoul'

NCT 127 will be painting their very own depiction of the beauty of their home city, Seoul, through their first ever photobook 'Hello! #Seoul'!

Under the theme of '#Seoul', NCT 127 plan to show fans their natural sides with scenic and calming views of various locations throughout Seoul, from the Han river to Seoul's subways, cityscapes, as well as historical sites like the city market, etc.

Pre-orders for the photobook open today (June 25), with the full album being released this July 17. Will you be ordering your copy?

