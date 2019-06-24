Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

23

19

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

NCT 127 to release their first photobook 'Hello! #Seoul'

AKP STAFF

NCT 127 will be painting their very own depiction of the beauty of their home city, Seoul, through their first ever photobook 'Hello! #Seoul'!

Under the theme of '#Seoul', NCT 127 plan to show fans their natural sides with scenic and calming views of various locations throughout Seoul, from the Han river to Seoul's subways, cityscapes, as well as historical sites like the city market, etc. 

Pre-orders for the photobook open today (June 25), with the full album being released this July 17. Will you be ordering your copy?

  1. NCT 127
5 4,333 Share 55% Upvoted

2

yuri932 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

My bank account go~

Share

-8

shutupuflop-750 pts 21 hours ago 3
21 hours ago

Only idiots will waste money to buy this.

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

(Bangtan Boys) BTS
The journey of BTS continues in cinemas
20 minutes ago   0   187

allkpop in your Inbox