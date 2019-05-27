Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

YoonA releases MV teaser for 'Summer Night' featuring 20 Years Of Age

Girls' Generation's YoonA is ready to welcome a sentimental "Summer Night" with you in her music video teaser.

As previously reported, the idol will be releasing a special album titled 'A Walk To Remember' in light of her upcoming birthday. Containing a total of 5 tracks including title track "Summer Night", 'A Walk To Remember' will be released this May 30 at 6 PM KST, both online and offline.

YoonA's title track "Summer Night" is a soft, acoustic ballad, comparing a pair of lovers to a gentle, summery night. It features the artist 20 Years of Age. Check out the MV teaser above!

elf4ever20419 pts 26 days ago 3
26 days ago

well, its sound as a BOP and no one can change my mind

.... yeaaaaaaah i like it. i am so excited waiting the full mv

spicagreate378 pts 26 days ago 0
26 days ago

Looking at how so damn beautiful Queen Yoona is and also listening to the sound of her 1st teaser makes me feel in the paradise. O M G !!!!

this really is a BOP!!~

