CLC's Eubin, Elkie, and Yeeun want to demonstrate how to love one's own beauty in a series of concept teaser films for their comeback!

CLC's comeback digital single "ME(美)" boasts the empowering meaning of finding oneself beautiful, equipped with the group's signature, charismatic and confident performance. The full single will be out this May 29 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for lovely concept teaser films of the remaining members, coming soon!