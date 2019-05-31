Watch VERIVERY's self-produced MV for 'From Now'

VERIVERY released a special version of "From Now" MV.
"From Now" is the title track of VERIVERY's 2nd mini album 'VERI-ABLE.' The special version or the "DIY MV" is produced by the boy group themselves.
Enjoy "From Now" again in the MV above!
