'Produce X 101' trainees vote on the trainee with the best visuals

On the May 31 airing of Mnet's 'Produce X 101,' the trainees voted for the trainee with the best looks.



Out of all, Park Yuri ranked at #11, Hwang Yoon Sung at #10, Baek Jin at #9, Lee Eun Sang at #8, Song Hyung Jun at #7, Choi Byung Chan at #6, Koo Jung Mo at #5, Cha Jun Ho at #4, and Kim Yo Han at #3. The trainees that competed for the #1 spot are Kim Woo Suk and Kim Min Gyu.

Kim Min Gyu revealed to have received the most votes and won the title of the 'Visual Center.' Trainees praised Kim Min Gyu's gorgeous looks, stating, "He's purely handsome but also can be very sexy."





Who do you think has the best visuals on 'Produce X 101'?





