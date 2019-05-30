Bae Yoon Jung and EXID perform 'Up & Down' together for the first time ever

EXID and choreographer Bae Yoon Jung had a special collaboration stage on Mnet's 'TMI News.'

On the May 30th episode, Bae Yoon Jung, the choreographer behind EXID's famous "Up & Down" dance, is asked to perform with EXID. The girls shared they've never danced "Up & Down" together, and Bae Yoon Jung commented, "I'm getting nervous."

During their performance, Hani, overwhelmed by the special moment, said, "I think I'm going to cry."

Watch their special "Up & Down" performance in the clip!



