Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 22 days ago

Bae Yoon Jung and EXID perform 'Up & Down' together for the first time ever

EXID and choreographer Bae Yoon Jung had a special collaboration stage on Mnet's 'TMI News.'

On the May 30th episode, Bae Yoon Jung, the choreographer behind EXID's famous "Up & Down" dance, is asked to perform with EXID. The girls shared they've never danced "Up & Down" together, and Bae Yoon Jung commented, "I'm getting nervous."

During their performance, Hanioverwhelmed by the special moment, said, "I think I'm going to cry." 

Watch their special "Up & Down" performance in the clip!

  1. EXID
  2. BAE YOON JUNG
JosephTS185 22 days ago
22 days ago

This is cute and Lit. Hope to see EXID more often and not hearing any disband news about em at all!

3

APal232 22 days ago
22 days ago

EXID got their break through Hani's famous "Up & Down" fancam, back in 2014.

But the reason it got viral (in the first place), was BYJ's infamous 'hip thrust' dance move!

Absolutely love BYJ - she's so charismatic (main reason I watched Produce 101).

And her dance with EXID... hwattt!!! 😘

