BTS put on a spectacular performance on 'Britain's Got Talent'!

On May 30, the K-pop boy group, who were invited by Simon Cowell, performed on the semi-finals of the popular UK TV show. Tidied up in pastel suits, the 7 members amazed the audience with the smooth performance of their latest title track, "Boy With Luv." This also marked BTS' very first UK performance of the hit.

Check out their amazing performance in the clip!