Netizen posts hilarious reaction from fans when BTS' Jimin and EXO's Sehun wore the same shirt on the same day at the same event

On July 27th, a netizen posted on an online community the reaction of fans when they saw BTS member Jimin and EXO member Sehun wearing the same shirt on the same day and at the same event.

The netizen posted various photos of Jimin and Sehun from the 2017 Melon Music Awards. On this day, the two were seen wearing the same shirt. It was a button-down shirt with black and white ink patterns.

Although the two men were wearing the same shirt, the netizen found it amusing how the fans showed two completely different reactions.

She took a capture of three comments from two fans and another netizen. The comments show the polar opposite reaction of the fans from the two fandoms.

The netizen who made the post revealed that she made the post because she wanted to show everyone the two opposite reactions from the fans.



When the netizens saw this post, they continue to comment on their reactions to this matter.

Netizens commented:

"We need to hide Jimin."

" With Jimin, I always feel like he needs to hide his body...He's too precious LOL..when he shows a little bit of skin on stage, I feel he needs to dress more LOL."



"The comments are funny. I guess the fandom characteristic is different. LOL. Mad funny."



"Jimin, you need to button up and stop showing your skin."



"Freakin hilarious, Sehun's fans telling him to unbutton and Jimin's fans telling him to button."



"Sehun is looking sexy in that shirt."



"They're wearing the same shirt but give off different vibe so I didn't realize the shirt was the same."



