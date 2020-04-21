JYJ's Junsu criticized for posting pictures of his luxurious 9 Billion KRW ($7.2 million) house amidst Coronavirus outbreak

JYJ member Junsu is facing negative netizen comments after posting a picture of his luxurious house on Instagram.



On April 21st, Junsu uploaded a picture of his skyline view of Seoul from his house.





Junsu lives at the luxurious Signiel Residence on the 44th floor of the Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, Seoul alongside other celebrities such as Jo In Sung and Clara. His unit costs a whopping 9 Billion KRW (~7.2 million USD) and was seen on MBC's 'House of Sharing' and YouTube channel Oh-Pride in 2019.

However, some netizens saw Junsu's post as being tone-deaf as many people are struggling financially due to the pandemic. Netizens also referenced his past hotel scandal, saying:





"It's amazing how delusional fans funded his lifestyle."



"There are so many people whose lives are getting ruined and you upload s*** like this?"

"When are you going to pay your hotel employees?"

"I dislike all the JYJ members now."



"Yunho never did anything like this. These JYJ guys are 'so rich' but act so cheap."



"A lot of money but zero class."



"One guy is showing off his luxurious home, one guy is scamming his fans with fan club fees higher than BTS, and one guy is embarassing Koreans worldwide with his corona prank. Talk about a mess."



Do you think netizens are overreacting?