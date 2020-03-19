4

Purplebeck release group teaser image for their 1st mini album 'Starry Night'

Purplebeck has released the group teaser image for their first mini-album 'Starry Night'.

'Starry Night' marks Purplebeck's first comeback since 'Dream Line' in September of last year. The girls look beautiful in their teaser image wearing pink and white outfits.

Purplebeck's 'Starry Night' drops on March 21 KST. 


AnonymousInsider677 pts
15 minutes ago

Well, since they're having a comeback and its the first mini album, sell me on the group. Hows their sound? Also, this should be in the comeback tag, I think its portray better than the photo tag.

bartkun5,274 pts
18 minutes ago

Let's hope for solid budget MV. That's a good time to make a comeback.

