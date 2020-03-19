Purplebeck release group teaser image for their 1st mini album 'Starry Night'

Purplebeck has released the group teaser image for their first mini-album 'Starry Night'.
'Starry Night' marks Purplebeck's first comeback since 'Dream Line' in September of last year. The girls look beautiful in their teaser image wearing pink and white outfits.
Purplebeck's 'Starry Night' drops on March 21 KST.
