'Youth With You' Trainee Esther Yu under Fire for allegedly being a Kpop sasaeng

Esther Yu is a competitor of the idol survival show, Youth With You. She is also a popular actress and is currently ranked #1 on the program.







She also made an impression for being energetic & cute.

+ [PART 2] a girls are head over heels for lisa manoban 🥰



yu shuxin/esther yu is a chinese actress. she signed up last minute because she heard lisa was gonna be a dance mentor lol 😂 #jenlisa pic.twitter.com/DNCMD4c3Sf — 𝐋𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐒 𝐊𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐁𝐀𝐍 (@lalis_kimanoban) March 13, 2020

While she is loved by many, she has also had controversies that have put her in hot water among some fans.

She leaked Korean actor Lee Minho’s hotel & room information before.







It has also been rumored that she was a sasaeng fan of BlackPink’s Lisa, who is actually a host for the survival program that Esther is in.



Some fans have forgiven her and/or looked past her actions, considering the trainees of the program are seen as individuals who are growing each day to become better people. The momentum for Esther Yu continues, as she will hopefully further push herself as a star.





Youth With You has just aired its 2nd episode. Look forward to more news on the program.

