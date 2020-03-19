18

Rumors
Posted by SBM462 pts 3 hours ago

'Youth With You' Trainee Esther Yu under Fire for allegedly being a Kpop sasaeng

Esther Yu is a competitor of the idol survival show, Youth With You. She is also a popular actress and is currently ranked #1 on the program.




She also made an impression for being energetic & cute.

While she is loved by many, she has also had controversies that have put her in hot water among some fans.

She leaked Korean actor Lee Minho’s hotel & room information before.



It has also been rumored that she was a sasaeng fan of BlackPink’s Lisa, who is actually a host for the survival program that Esther is in.

Some fans have forgiven her and/or looked past her actions, considering the trainees of the program are seen as individuals who are growing each day to become better people. The momentum for Esther Yu continues, as she will hopefully further push herself as a star.


Youth With You has just aired its 2nd episode. Look forward to more news on the program.

5

Angestic11411 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

I do hope for the sake of well-being she is not... but I do believe once you have had this kind of obsession you will definitely experience it again. 😕

Nova_REMIX1,259 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Uh, I hope these claims are just rumors because it’s not smart for her to get into the industry with stars she used to stalk. Remember what happened with GLAM’s Trinity. She was a Super Junior sasaeng.

