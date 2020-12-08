TOMORROW x TOGETHER put you in the warm, wintry mood with new teasers of Yeonjun & Beomgyu for their 1st Japanese album 'Still Dreaming'

TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be returning in Japan with the release of their 1st full album, 'Still Dreaming'!

Set for release next year on January 20, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 1st full Japanese album 'Still Dreaming' will be released in the following versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, a regular edition, as well as unique limited editions available for different distributors, like the Weverse Shop or Universal Music Japan. The album will feature two lead singles - "Short Movie" and "Sunset Time".

Check out these new warm, wintry mood teaser images of members Yeonjun and Beomgyu for "Sunset Time" from TXT's upcoming Japanese album, below! Stay tuned for even more teasers coming throughout this month!