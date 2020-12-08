TREASURE to hold a special 'TREASURE STUDIO' live broadcast on Naver NOW. this week

Rookie boy group TREASURE is coming to Naver NOW. for a very special live broadcast in partnership with LINE Friends!

On December 10 at 9 PM KST, TREASURE will be greeting fans through a live broadcast of their 'TREASURE STUDIO' series, where the members got to partner up with LINE Friends to invent their very own characters. During this special live broadcast, TREASURE plan on revealing the winning name of the 12 TREASURE characters between the two top nominees - TRUZ and TRUD. In addition, the boys will be making announcements on what character items fans can expect in the future, plus more.

Make sure to tune in to TREASURE's Naver NOW. live broadcast later this week!