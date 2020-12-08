Actor Jung Hae In captures fans' hearts with his puppy eyes

Actor Jung Hae In updated fans through his social media on December 8, posting a photo of himself with the caption "Warm and cozy"!



Many fans were lovestruck by the actor as he boasted of his cute charms, peeping his face through the blanket.



Meanwhile, Jung Hae In previously confirmed that he will appear in the original Netflix series 'D.P.'. 'D.P.' is a story about a confused young private, Ahn Joon Ho, who is serving in the military. He was suddenly selected to take part in the search and arrest group for the military deserters and faces challenges while chasing the deserters. It has also been confirmed he will be making a comeback with the new JTBC drama, 'Snowdrop'.

