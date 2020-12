On December 5, rapper Lee Young Ji showed off her eccentric rainbow-colored bangs in a series of Instagram updates!

Along with her lovely photos, she wrote, "Right around my age, you take a ton of photos of your own face." It looks like Lee Young Ji may have been at a photoshoot or filming set, boasting a neat and professional look.

Meanwhile, Lee Young Ji current represents the Gen Z tier of the Korean hip-hop scene, well-known as the winner of Mnet's 'School Rapper 3'.