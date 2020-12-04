Block B's Taeil to be discharged from military next month

Block B's Taeil will be discharged from the military next month.



On December 4, Taeil posted on Instagram, "Today on December 4, I'm leaving for the final vacation before my military discharge. Because of the serious situation involving COVID-19, I'm likely to be officially discharged on January 4, 2021."



He continued, "While serving in the military for 1 year and 7 months, I made good relationships and memories. It was a precious time to learn and feel many things."



