Posted by beansss 58 minutes ago

The lovely Choo Sarang updates fans while hanging out with her best friend of 10-years, Yuto

On December 11, the lovely Choo Sarang greeted fans on Instagram with a new update!

In this update, Choo Sarang posed for the camera with her well-known childhood friend, Yuto! The post also read, "Love♥Yuto", indicating that the two kids are still great friends after 10-years. As many of you know, Sarang's friend Yuto made frequent appearances on KBS2's 'The Return of Superman', even revealing that they promised to get married when they grew older. 

Meanwhile, the Choo Sung Hoon, Yano Shiho, and Choo Sarang family currently reside in Hawaii, the United States. The family is still well-loved by long-time fans of 'The Return of Superman', as some of the original cast members of the show from 2013-2016. 

sparia159 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

aww how cute!! they both grew up well

0

WL_GyuMinSeong48 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

how cute!!!!

and Yuto doesn't change a slight bit in features!!!😍😍

