Rain's upcoming boy group Ciipher drops profile photos of member Dohwan

Ciipher is ready to introduce another member to the public!

On December 21 KST, Rain Company released profile photos for member Dohwan. Prior to his time training with Ciipher, Dohwan was known as a YG Entertainment trainee who specializes in dancing and competed in the agency's 2018 competiton series 'YG Treasure Box.'

Meanwhile, Ciipher will be the very first K-Pop boy group to come out of Rain's label Rain Company. The group consists of seven members, and will be introduced officially for the first time ever in a new episode of Rain's 'Season B Season' YouTube series.

Check out Dohwan's profile images below!