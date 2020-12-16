JTBC's 'Run On' reveals OST lineup feat. Baek Ji Young, Solar, Yuju, Kei, Jooheon, The Boyz & more

JTBC's 'Run On' revealed the OST lineup for the upcoming series.



On December 16, FlexM announced the artists set to sing the OST for the drama, including Baek Ji Young, 2F (Shin Yong Jae and Kim Won Joo), Kim Na Young, MAMAMOO's Solar, GFriend's Yuju, Lovelyz' Kei, MONSTA X' Jooheon, and The Boyz.



'Run On' tells the story of Gi Sun Gyum (played by Siwan), a former sprinter working to become a sports agency, and a subtitle translator Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung).



The drama starring Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, and Kang Tae Oh premieres on December 16 at 9PM KST.

