Posted by germainej 46 minutes ago

JTBC's 'Run On' reveals OST lineup feat. Baek Ji Young, Solar, Yuju, Kei, Jooheon, The Boyz & more

JTBC's 'Run On' revealed the OST lineup for the upcoming series.

On December 16, FlexM announced the artists set to sing the OST for the drama, including Baek Ji Young2F (Shin Yong Jae and Kim Won Joo), Kim Na YoungMAMAMOO's SolarGFriend's YujuLovelyzKeiMONSTA XJooheon, and The Boyz

'Run On' tells the story of Gi Sun Gyum (played by Siwan), a former sprinter working to become a sports agency, and a subtitle translator Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung).

The drama starring Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, and Kang Tae Oh premieres on December 16 at 9PM KST.

  1. Baek Ji Young
  2. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  3. Yuju
  4. Kim Na Young
  5. Lovelyz
  6. Kei
  7. MAMAMOO
  8. Solar
  9. MONSTA X
  10. Jooheon
  11. The Boyz
  12. Shin Yong Jae
  13. Kim Won Joo
