Netizens vote if they like LOONA's concept before or after Lee Soo Man changed it

K-Pop girl group LOONA has steadily gained popularity overseas as they have made their place in one of the popular girl groups.

When LOONA made its debut, they started with a feminine, girly, and oneiric concept. The girls were often seen wearing pleated skirts, silk blouses, and lace one-piece dresses.

Then this year, SM Entertainment's founder Lee Soo Man became in charge of LOONA's directing, in which the group went through a complete image change. Rather than the delicate and lovely image, LOONA took on the 'girl-crush' strong female lead concept with powerful choreography and dominating visuals that are much more mature than before.



One netizen mentioned in an online community that LOONA has been performing much better after Lee Soo Man took over their directing. Since their image change, LOONA was able to enter the Billboard 200 chart at rank 112 with their new album '12:00'.

Still, netizens have been discussing on the online community which concept they like better. They commented, "I actually found out about them after Lee Soo Man's directing, so I guess I like their concept now," "I think the results are important, so the concept they have now is best," "I liked their concept before, to be honest, it was more unique," "I liked their previous concept and their songs were really good," "I like their concept now too but I think I really liked their concept before," "I think right now is much better, before I knew that concept wouldn't bring them success," and "I like their concept now actually, Lee Soo Man really has a good eye for idols."

Let us know which concepts you like better in the comments below!