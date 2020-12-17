Junsu's agency responds after KBS said it was difficult to explain why they didn't invite him to 'Music Bank'

Previously, KBS announced its position on Junsu's exclusion from appearing on KBS 2TV's 'Music Bank.' They stated it was difficult to explain why they didn't invite Junsu to 'Music Bank'

Since then, Junsu's agency made a response statement saying they do not understand KBS's position.





C-Jes Entertainment told a news media outlet on December 14th, that "We've asked the media countless times why he was banned from appearing on broadcast entertainment shows. It's hard to understand when KBS stated that we did not show any intentions of appearing on the show."

Earlier, a petition was posted on the official website of the KBS Viewers' Rights Center asking Junsu to appear on KBS music programs such as 'Music Bank.' The petition was signed by more than 3,000 people. In this regard, the CP of KBS's entertainment center in charge of producing 'Music Bank' replied that 'Music Bank' is a program that invites artists based on the music sales, album sales, the number of broadcast plays, and viewer points during the week.

KBS stated, "Therefore, we invite artists who show their intentions of attending the program from among the singers who were actively promoting during that period. We cannot say whether or not a singer who has not expressed their intention to perform will be invited."



Junsu debuted in 2004 as a member of SM Entertainment's TVXQ. He left SM Entertainment in 2009 and signed a contract with C-Jes Entertainment in 2010, and has never appeared in any music broadcasts shows in the past decade.