Netizens are saying (G)I-DLE's Minnie was ethereal at the '2020 KBS Song Festival' and looked like BTS's V

Recently, there has been a discussion in an online community whether or not (G)I-DLE's Minnie looks like BTS member V.

One netizen posted Minnie's photo from the '2020 KBS Song Festival' and said she looks ethereal.

Particularly in the photo below, the netizen says she looks "handsome" and charismatic. Netizens joined in on the conversation and commented that Minnie looks like V.

Netizens all agree that the word "Handsome" better suits the (G)I-DLE member more than the word "Pretty." Netizens continued to praise Minnie for her unique visuals by saying, "She has different charms, she looks cute without makeup and looks cool with makeup," "She definitely gives off a V vibe," "I'm from a different fandom, but she looks like V," "V..?" "I'm an ARMY, but she does look like V I think her vibe is similar to V when he did 'Blood, Sweat, and Tears.' She has that vibe," and "I was surprised that no one talked about Minnie's visuals, but I guess she's getting recognition now."





