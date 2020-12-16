Mandatory military service period will be decreased from 21 months to 18 months

The Ministry of Defense confirmed on December 16th that they will complete the reduction of the mandatory military service by next year as a planned part of a series of reform projects.

Over the past two years, there have been meetings on defense reform in which the Ministry of Defense stated that the military is on course to cut the mandatory service period for draftees who serve.

By the end of December 2021, the army's mandatory service period will decrease from 21 months to 18 months, the navy's mandatory period will decrease from 23 months to 20 months, the air force mandatory period will decrease from 24 months to 22 months, and the Marine Corps mandatory service period will decrease from 21 months to 18 months. For the military alternative social workers, their mandatory service period will also be decreased from 24 months to 21 months.

Other reform measures include raising the proportion of female service members and decreasing the number of one-star to four-star generals.