Momoland reveal unseen footage in 'Merry Go Round' special MV

Momoland have dropped a special music video for "Merry Go Round".



The special MV reveals unseen footage of the Momoland members in the studio recording the track and behind-the-scenes clips of the girl group on stage, signing for fans, on set with each other, and more. "Merry Go Round" is the B-side on Momoland's third single album 'Ready or Not', which featured their title song of the same name.



Watch Momoland's "Merry Go Round" special MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.