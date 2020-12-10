Lunar New Year special of 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' will not take place next year due to COVID19 pandemic

According to reports on December 11, MBC's seasonal Lunar New Year special 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' will not be happening this time around, due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Various major cities across Korea have recently put into effect stricter social distancing guidelines, as COVID19 cases in Korea have recently surpassed nearly 700 daily counts. First launched in 2010, MBC's 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' marked its 10th anniversary this year, returning to greet viewers during Lunar New Year and Chuseok.

Will you be missing the Lunar New Year special of 'ISAC'?