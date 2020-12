The popular South Korean music streaming site, Melon Music, has decided to update its system to create an easier app and website so that users can see the most popular trends starting from the first page.

The music streaming site announced they will be upgrading the system during this month, except the exact date has not been disclosed. The chart will not be changed but the main chart (24 hits) will be removed from the home tab and the new song tab will be decreased to two.