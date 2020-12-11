Hani donates 10 million KRW to support self-sustaining teens who can no longer receive child protective care

EXID member Hani donated 10 million KRW ($9,159) to support self-sustaining teens who can no longer receive child protective care.

Beautiful Store, a Korean nonprofit organization and charity shop launched in 2002, stated on December 11th that Hani had personally delivered 10 million KRW to the store in late November for teens who cannot receive child protective care. They also revealed Hani had donated 5 million KRW for the same purpose in 2018 and 2019.

Teens who are not able to receive child protective care are the teenagers who are over the age of 18 and have to leave the childcare facilities as they must learn to stand on their own two feet at a young age.

These children must go out to society with only a few million KRW in self-reliance funds and usually have difficulties adjusting to society and living independently because they are not protected by parent figures or support agencies.

Hani revealed that she had come across the teens who are no longer receiving care from facilities and decided to support them financially so they can have a chance to fulfill their dreams. She stated, "I decided to provide financial support for the young people so they can have a chance to achieve or at least take an attempt to achieve their dreams when I came across their story through my mom."







In addition to donations, Hani has continued to share her good deeds by participating in the 'Beautiful Sharing,' providing living necessities to the underprivileged a week before the holidays.



An official from the Beautiful Store stated, "Hani has always expressed her desire to carry out her donations and good deeds quietly, but we decided that her good influence could lead to more people to have the interest and give support to the teens who are no longer able to receive care. So after careful consideration, we've decided to announce Hani's good deeds.



Hani, who shared warmth through her kind deeds, is currently appearing on Mnet's new reality show 'Running Mates.'