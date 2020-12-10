"Fans are promoting them better," GOT7 fans are angered and baffled that JYP gave them promotions for just one week

GOT7 fans have been waiting for their favorite group for a long time, as 2018 was when they last released a full album.

This was the year when fans got their wish as GOT7 released their new studio album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece.' The group forecasted a schedule packed filled with promotional content as they pre-released their first title track, "Breath." When the music video for the first title track, "Breath," was released, many fans took to social media to share their joy and excitement as they expected a full GOT7 promotion cycle.







In November, the boy group finally released their full album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece', but fans were a bit disappointed with the promotions. Unlike what was expected, fans were not given much promotional content for the group. One fan took it to an online community to express her frustrations and anger while explaining the number of promotions the group was given.

The fan was baffled that GOT7 was given only a week of promotion for their album after their long hiatus and was angered that the boy group only participated in five shows, including music shows, in total during the one week.

According to the fan, GOT7 appeared in three music shows and two idol variety shows with no music video teaser, no cable variety show appearances, no radio appearances, and GOT7 did not even hold a group VLive session.

International fans have taken it to social media to express their anger and state that they deserve more. The fans deserve better as the fans promote the group better than their agency.

NO MV TEASER

NO PROMOTION ON IG

PREMIERE QUALITY SUCKS

NO STUDIO CHOOM

NO PROMOTION ON VARIET SHOWS AND VLIVE

NO RADIO LIVE

GOT7 DESERVES BETTER THAN THIS#JYPDIV2_ListenToUs#GOT7deservesbetter pic.twitter.com/S6Zj8fgHW3 — THE MOST IMPORTANT PIECE💚 (@avocado_ruru) December 10, 2020

Got7 1 week promotion? Are u kidding? WAIT??!!!! IT IS WORSE THAN NBTM ERA WTF — Shan🕊긋밤☕️ (@ChristFLW) December 7, 2020

idk if im allowed to say this but im really just tired of being an ahgase. but NOT tired of loving got7 and their music. it’s just the experience is so exhausting cuz we do everything for them and we kept getting pushed down by everyone. never had a great cb since then. — ♡༄ (@arsified) December 7, 2020