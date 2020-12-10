12

1

News
Posted by AmieAmore 17 minutes ago

"Fans are promoting them better," GOT7 fans are angered and baffled that JYP gave them promotions for just one week

AKP STAFF

GOT7 fans have been waiting for their favorite group for a long time, as 2018 was when they last released a full album. 

This was the year when fans got their wish as GOT7 released their new studio album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece.' The group forecasted a schedule packed filled with promotional content as they pre-released their first title track, "Breath." When the music video for the first title track, "Breath," was released, many fans took to social media to share their joy and excitement as they expected a full GOT7 promotion cycle.


In November, the boy group finally released their full album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece', but fans were a bit disappointed with the promotions. Unlike what was expected, fans were not given much promotional content for the group. One fan took it to an online community to express her frustrations and anger while explaining the number of promotions the group was given.

The fan was baffled that GOT7 was given only a week of promotion for their album after their long hiatus and was angered that the boy group only participated in five shows, including music shows, in total during the one week.

According to the fan, GOT7 appeared in three music shows and two idol variety shows with no music video teaser, no cable variety show appearances, no radio appearances, and GOT7 did not even hold a group VLive session.

International fans have taken it to social media to express their anger and state that they deserve more. The fans deserve better as the fans promote the group better than their agency.

  1. GOT7
5 908 Share 92% Upvoted

1

quark1239515,571 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

its bullshit of the highest order. Like I know there are times when artists only promote for a week or two on music shows. I get it. But they also do tons of guest appearances, radio spots, their companies release a lot of content to make up for it. They didn't even give GOT7 a teaser for their comeback MV. It's bullshit.

Share

1

Sugakookiesntaee392 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Not only the fans but the group deserve more!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Cosmic Girls, Seola, (G)I-DLE, Soojin, Shuhua, Girls
Top 10 female idols loved by lesbians
1 day ago   79   34,142

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND