IZ*ONE's Kang Hye Won talks about the fantastic idea she had when she met her fan in an online game

IZ*ONE's Kang Hye Won shared about the time when she had a brilliant idea while playing an online game with a user who was speculated to be a fan of IZ*ONE.

On December 7th, Kang Hye Won took the time to connect with her fans through a V Live broadcast. Kang Hye Won is well known by fans to love playing games and revealed an episode she had when playing an online game.

She began the story by explaining the main role she plays in the game and other various things, but what caught the interest of fans in when she said she had played the fame with one of her fans. Kang Hye Won said, "There was a time I played a game with a fan of IZ*ONE."





Kang Hye Won revealed she knew that the user was a fan because their user name was 'IZ*ONE○○○. ' She continued to explain that the fan was playing against her and was on the other team as the user kept attacking her. So she thought of the fantastic idea to confess to the user that she's Kang Hye Won from IZ*ONE. She said, "I thought if I tell his person I'm IZ*ONE, would that person go easy on me? So I contemplated if I should tell him, 'I'm IZ*ONE' can you go easy on me?' but then, in the end, I didn't," making her fans laugh.

During the live broadcast, Kang Hye Won showed off her bare face and looked genuinely taken aback when her fans jokingly made fun of her favorite game character. Kang Hye Won also showed off a Mukbang, showing off her cute charms to her fans and spent quality time with them.