Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of November 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of November 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 BTS - Dynamite 130,109,398 2 Lim Chang Jung - Love Should Not Be Harsh On You 116,413,812 3 BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls

111,279,143 4 Jang Bum Joon - Can't Sleep 106,666,930 5 Sandeul - Slightly Tipsy 95,550,042 6 Refund Sisters - DON'T TOUCH ME 94,336,682 7 MAMAMOO - Dingga 78,792,777 8 BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat BTS Remix) 75,859,090 9 Standing Egg - Old Song 72,217,152 10 TWICE - I CAN'T STOP ME

70,724,886





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 BTS - BE (Deluxe Edition) 2,655,843 Dreamus 2 ENHYPEN - BORDER _ DAY ONE 318,528 Genie Music, Stone Music Entertainment 3 GOT7 - Breath of Love _ Last Piece 280,188 Dreamus 4 MONSTA X - Fatal Love 277,083 Kakao M 5 TREASURE - THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER THREE

218,855 YG Plus 6 MAMAMOO - TRAVEL 164,167 Kakao M 7 BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM 153,985 (Total Sales: 1,227,656) YG PLUS 8 Taemin - Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 2 110,739 Dreamus 9 KAI - The 1st Mini Album 108,990 Dreamus 10 AB6IX - SALUTE 102,548 Warner Music





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.