Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of November 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of November 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1BTS - Dynamite130,109,398
2Lim Chang Jung - Love Should Not Be Harsh On You116,413,812
3BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls
111,279,143
4Jang Bum Joon - Can't Sleep106,666,930
5Sandeul - Slightly Tipsy95,550,042
6Refund Sisters - DON'T TOUCH ME94,336,682
7MAMAMOO - Dingga78,792,777
8BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat BTS Remix)75,859,090
9Standing Egg - Old Song72,217,152
10TWICE - I CAN'T STOP ME
70,724,886


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1BTS - BE (Deluxe Edition)2,655,843Dreamus
2ENHYPEN - BORDER _ DAY ONE318,528Genie Music, Stone Music Entertainment
3GOT7 - Breath of Love _ Last Piece280,188Dreamus
4MONSTA X - Fatal Love277,083Kakao M
5TREASURE - THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER THREE
218,855YG Plus
6MAMAMOO - TRAVEL164,167Kakao M
7BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM153,985 (Total Sales: 1,227,656)YG PLUS
8Taemin - Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 2110,739Dreamus
9KAI - The 1st Mini Album108,990Dreamus
10AB6IX - SALUTE102,548Warner Music


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

  1. AB6IX
  2. Sandeul
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. BTS
  5. Jang Bum Joon
  6. ENHYPEN
  7. Kai
  8. Lee Hyori
  9. GOT7
  10. Lim Chang Jung
  11. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  12. MAMAMOO
  13. Hwa Sa
  14. MONSTA X
  15. Taemin
  16. Standing Egg
  17. TREASURE
  18. TWICE
  19. Uhm Jung Hwa
  20. GAON
  21. JAWSH685
  22. JASON DERULO
rania43,938 pts 47 minutes ago 0
BTS is no. 1 for song (digital sales) and album (physical sales) 👍👍👍 truly a digimon and millions album seller 💜💜💜

