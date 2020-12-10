Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of November 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of November 2020 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|BTS - Dynamite
|130,109,398
|2
|Lim Chang Jung - Love Should Not Be Harsh On You
|116,413,812
|3
|BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls
|111,279,143
|4
|Jang Bum Joon - Can't Sleep
|106,666,930
|5
|Sandeul - Slightly Tipsy
|95,550,042
|6
|Refund Sisters - DON'T TOUCH ME
|94,336,682
|7
|MAMAMOO - Dingga
|78,792,777
|8
|BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat BTS Remix)
|75,859,090
|9
|Standing Egg - Old Song
|72,217,152
|10
|TWICE - I CAN'T STOP ME
|70,724,886
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|BTS - BE (Deluxe Edition)
|2,655,843
|Dreamus
|2
|ENHYPEN - BORDER _ DAY ONE
|318,528
|Genie Music, Stone Music Entertainment
|3
|GOT7 - Breath of Love _ Last Piece
|280,188
|Dreamus
|4
|MONSTA X - Fatal Love
|277,083
|Kakao M
|5
|TREASURE - THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER THREE
|218,855
|YG Plus
|6
|MAMAMOO - TRAVEL
|164,167
|Kakao M
|7
|BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM
|153,985 (Total Sales: 1,227,656)
|YG PLUS
|8
|Taemin - Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 2
|110,739
|Dreamus
|9
|KAI - The 1st Mini Album
|108,990
|Dreamus
|10
|AB6IX - SALUTE
|102,548
|Warner Music
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
Log in to comment