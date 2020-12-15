Pentagon's Hui, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, & AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi to compose final round competition songs for Mnet's 'CAP-TEEN'

Some of the hottest K-Pop idol composers/song-writers will be participating as composers for Mnet's ongoing teen survival series, 'CAP-TEEN'!

According to reports on December 16, idol composers/song-writers including Pentagon's Hui, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, and AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi will be composing songs for the upcoming final competition round of 'CAP-TEEN' featuring the top 7. For the upcoming final round, the top 7 contestants of 'CAP-TEEN' will face off in three unit groups, each with a song produced by either Hui, Soyeon, or Lee Dae Hwi.

Meanwhile, Mnet's 'CAP-TEEN' airs every Thursday nights at 8:30 PM KST. Have you been keeping up with the survival series?