Pictures reveal notorious child rapist Cho Doo Soon's face to the world

Notorious child rapist Cho Doo Soon's current pictures were released as he was being escorted out of the correctional facility in southern Seoul.



On December 12 at 6:45 AM KST, the child rapist was scheduled to walk free and driven out of the prison in an official police car. The media was able to capture this moment and soon netizens started to share his pictures in real-time. A post on a popular online forum garnered attention for spreading his pictures and netizens shared their sentiments regarding this man in the comments.



Some of the comments include: "Eider should sue him for defamation or sth"

"Who the f you think you are nonchalantly eating tangerine smh."

"Why is he staying warm and healthy like, actually wth"

"I hope he dies of COVID-19 <3"

"How can we, normal citizens, avoid him when he just looks like a plain, slightly deranged looking old man?"

"He looks totally different from the police sketch"





