Fans swoon as BTS Jimin sings Suga's part in 'Dynamite' during 'The Fact Music Awards' encore stage

Fans cannot stop talking about Jimin's live singing of Suga's part in "Dynamite".

On December 13, K-Pop artists celebrated a night of this year's music releases on 'The Fact Music Awards'. During BTS's Daesang encore stage, fans were pleasantly surprised as they noticed Jimin singing Suga's portion in "Dynamite".

지민이가 슈가형 파트 불렀어 !!!!!!!!!!!! ㅠ0ㅠ pic.twitter.com/OLt80zoQpG — 𝙆 (@eterna1promi3e) December 12, 2020

Although Suga's line is originally delivered as a 'singing rap' according to the fans, Jimin vocalizes the line with a more melodic touch that fits his position as a singer. Fans were not only touched to see the younger member covering for his 'hyung', but also surprised by the way Jimin delivered this line so uniquely.

As seen previously, the six members of BTS have been showing their support for Suga as he is currently recovering from a surgery.

Some comments on BTS's encore stage include:

"WOWWW he is so good singing live...also, Jimin's lower voice tone sounds so warm, as much as he is good at higher tones"

"How is he that good??"

"It's a different feeling compared to Suga but I love them all"

"So cute T_T"

"I never thought that he would sing Suga's line.....what a way to exceed my expectations...yet again"