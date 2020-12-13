Clearing up rumors about the '7 New Dispatch Couples' spreading on social media

Lately, there have been quite a few rumors about 'Dispatch Couples' circulating online!

Quasi-traditionally, the media outlet 'Dispatch' has always revealed at least one new celebrity couple each year on New Year's Day. As such, it has become somewhat of a sub-tradition among certain fans to predict which couple(s) will be revealed next year.

This year, as we potentially await new couples to be revealed in 2021, certain fans have been circulating rumors surrounding idols in order to bring attention to their bias groups. Even though there has not been confirmed sources from 'Dispatch' indicating the reveal of new couples, fans have spread the word that there will be either a total of "seven couples" or "a couple that has been dating for seven months."

🚨 DISPATCH WILL REVEAL NEW COUPLES‼️



— 2 members of BTS

— 2 members of TWICE

— 2 members of GOT7

— 2 members of EXO

— 1 member of STRAYKIDS

— 1 member of BLACKPINK



they’ll reveal 7 new couples on youtube livestream today but idk when, here it is:https://t.co/0NJ9wcGpVM pic.twitter.com/orreGFkGJo — leesah (@igot7leesah) December 12, 2020

So it’s not 7 couples but a couple thats been dating for seven months 🤡 #Dispatchkorea #dispatch pic.twitter.com/3FWqqbYsBM — niki (@N_ayyaa) December 13, 2020

With these 'predictions,' some have taken to Twitter to insert humorous clickbaits that would lead users to a K-Pop MV.

Another way to appropriate 'Dispatch' has been posting about potential 'couples' within their favorite groups, such as the one for Stray Kids below:

DISPATCH 7 COUPLES BE LIKE



MINHO x JISUNGhttps://t.co/ADiTeP0AEd x LEE KNOW

LEE KNOW x HAN

RINO x https://t.co/ADiTeP0AEd

LEE MINHO x HAN JISUNG

HANJI x MINHO

LEE KNOW x https://t.co/ADiTeP0AEd — iya ♡ minsung au (@minhosdior) December 12, 2020

Although these are groundless rumors, K-Pop fans have been 'having fun' with this 'Dispatch' tradition that has always stirred up buzz online. What are your thoughts?

Some reactions include:



