Dispatch reveals Seventeen had to deal with unreasonable demand from KBS

Dispatch revealed Seventeen had to deal with unreasonable demand from KBS.



As previously reported, Seventeen took part in preemptive COVID-19 testing after overlapping tracks with Golden Child's Jaehyun. Golden Child member Jaehyun tested positive for the virus on the morning of December 17th.



According to the official guidelines, all Seventeen members were highly encouraged to stay in self-quarantine regardless of the test results. However, KBS called Seventeen in for the rehearsal of their show '2020 KBS Gayo Festival' on December 18th. All members except S.Coups who received their negative test results at the time had to rehearse for the show and stood by until KBS finally called off their appearance after 4 hours of waiting.





NCT also went through a similar experience. As soon as all members had received their negative test results in the morning, they had to rush to KBS. An insider confided, "It's reckless to carry out the event as planned just because idols tested negative as many staff members are involved to prepare for the show."

