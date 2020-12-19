[TW] Yoochun's ex-girlfriend hospitalized after a suicide attempt

Hwang Ha Na, the only granddaughter of Namyang Dairy Product's founder, and also Park Yoo Chun's ex-girlfriend, was reportedly hospitalized after attempting suicide.

On December 18th, Hwang Ha Na's longtime friend made a post on her Instagram on behalf of her with a picture of her in a hospital. In the caption, she wrote, "Hello, my heart is racing so I'm not sure how to start this post.. I'm Ha Na's longtime friend and she is currently in the ER after attempting suicide... I have never seen her in this state over the past 25 years, so I'm very upset and frustrated...She did not deserve this. There is a man with the last name Oh repeatedly brought up in her suicide note. I think you'll read this post as well. Please don't kill Ha Na... Leaving malicious comments is comparable to murder. Mr. Oh * *, please save Ha Na"





Previously on December 17th, Hwang ha Na shared a picture of self-harm on her Instagram. Hwang Ha Na and Park Yoo Chun announced their marriage in 2017, but they separated in 2018. In the past, Hwang Ha Na went on trial on charges of purchasing methamphetamine several times and administering some of it with Park Yoo Chun while dating. Both Park Yoo Chun and Hwang Ha Na received 2-year probation.



If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.



