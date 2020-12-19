BLACKPINK's Rose shows support for Jisoo by sending a coffee truck to the set of her drama 'Snowdrop'

BLACKPINK's Rose sent a lovely coffee truck for Jisoo to the set of her drama 'Snowdrop'.



On December 16th, Jisoo posted pictures of herself posing in front of the coffee truck on her Instagram. In a caption, she wrote, "The first coffee truck in my life comes from Park Rose. I love you #Snowdrop #YoungCho", thanking Rose for the thoughtful gift.

In front of the coffee truck, a cute banner relays a message "Everyone cheer up with our pretty Jisoonie! Please shower Young Cho with love <3 From BLACKPINK Rose to Jisoonie".







Slated to air during the first half of 2021, Snowdrop is a historical romance series. Jisoo will be starring in her first-ever drama series as the female lead, Young Cho.

