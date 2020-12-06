SBS staff being rude to aespa caught on camera?

MYs are upset after hearing SBS staff allegedly being rude to aespa.

On November 30th, SBS posted a fan cam video for aespa's Ningning performing "Black Mamba" on its official YouTube channel. But within the first 10 seconds of the video, a male staff laughing and saying "F***ing uncoordinated" can be heard, which made many fans who came to watch the video upset.

Netizens reacted: "What is this? Is he really part of the staff at SBS? How unprofessional"

"Wow I don't understand.. seems like SBS is holding a grudge against SM"

"Staff talking behind the artist's back caught on camera?"

"The audacity of SBS uploading this video as is"

"I can't tell if the conversation was directed to aespa or not"





Check out the video above. What do you think?

