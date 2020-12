Super Junior is gearing up for their comeback with 'The Renaissance'.



The group, who just celebrated their 15th anniversary, released group teaser images for the upcoming release on December 7 at 10 AM KST. In the revealed teasers, Super Junior is seen in an archaic regal setting artfully posing with each other. Check out the teaser images above and below.

Stay tuned for more on 'The Renaissance'!