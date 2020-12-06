Cellmate reveals shocking details of child sex offender Cho Doo Soon's actions that spur netizens to condemn his imminent release

[Content Warning: sexual assault, child abuse, violence]



A cellmate of the infamous child sex offender Cho Doo Soon shared his experience after spending a considerable amount of time with the individual in the same room.

According to an article on 'Money Today', a JTBC program visited the prison where Cho Doo Soon currently remains. During an interview with his cellmate, the producers found out that the infamous sex offender was in an extremely vigorous physical condition with increasing muscle mass and a high level of libido. As of this year, Cho Doo Soon is aged 68.

Despite his age-based senior status, Cho Doo Soon was revealed to be able to do 1,000 push-ups a day and that he masturbates after allegedly being "affected by electromagnetic waves coming from the CCTV and TV."

According to Dr. Shin Eui Jin, the doctor who is also in charge of the child victim's conditions, Cho is still dealing with an "excessively high level of libido," and that what worries everyone is his capacity to "overact". Furthermore, his reference to the electromagnetic waves is considered to be a psychological justification for his sexual acts, based on Dr. Shin's observations.

Upon seeing this news, netizens expressed their disbelief that this prisoner would be soon released, even after being diagnosed with such abnormal conditions. In fact, the release date of Cho has been moved up a day; instead of the scheduled December 13, he will be officially released on the 12th.

Some comments include:

"If he had received life imprisonment from the onset, then we wouldn't have had to deal with this problem in the first place."

"I have a daughter, so this hits home. Shouldn't he at least be castrated?"

"I'm sure once he's out they are gonna protect his privacy, which means other people are still at risk. For whom does the law function?"

"I saw the program on JTBC and I couldn't believe that he was a normal human being. He even said that he wants to see the victim again in person."

