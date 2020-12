Celebrities are rarely seen wearing glasses, and if they are seen wearing glasses, it's often as an accessory and does not have any prescription on them.

Many celebrities are known to get laser eye surgery to make it more convenient for them. Still, there are a handful of celebrities with bad eyesight who look completely different with and without their glasses.

B1A4's Sandeul

Super Junior's Ryeowook

Block B's P.O.

SF9's Dawon

Jo Jung Suk

Go Kyung Pyo

IZ*ONE's Sakura

VERIVERY's Kangmin