BTS's Jimin gives gaming advice to T1's Faker and Cuzz in the behind-the-scenes clip of 'Run BTS: T1 x BTS'

Last month, the two legendary Korean teams of BTS (music) and T1 (e-sports) came together in a special episode of 'Run BTS.'

Since then, netizens' interest in the collaboration between these two groups has yet to have died down.

On December 1st, the famous Korean League of Legends team, T1, uploaded the behind-the-scenes video of the filming of BTS's exclusive variety program on their YouTube channel.



In the behind-the-scenes video, the T1 and BTS members were seen comfortably hanging out and even speaking playfully with one another. Particularly, Faker listed all the names of the BTS members and then added his name to the end of the list when asked if he knew all the members of BTS.





Also, in the video, Jimin and Faker played as one team. During the break, Jimin jokingly stated about Faker, "With my help and with my attention, I think he can really grow to be a great player." Faker quickly asked Jimin, "You're going to help me?" but Jimin continued to say, "I'm really talented in helping players with great potential. So if you trust me with him, I'm sure I can make Sanghyuk (Faker) into a great player like Faker."



Playing along with Jimin, Faker responded as he lent out his hand, "Please make me a great player like Faker," to which Jimin replied, "Don't worry," making everyone laugh.





Then Jimin turned to Cuzz and continued with the skit and began giving him advice. Jimin stated, "Uh...You weren't that bad. I got the feeling that you know how to manage the whole team. I think you were a great player who knows how to sacrifice yourself while taking care of others." Then Jimin asked Cuzz, "So you want to be a pro gamer?" as if he was recruiting Cuzz.



Cuzz didn't know what to do in the skit and shyly replied, "I already am..." making Jimin laugh.



Meanwhile, the episode of 'Run BTS' in collaboration with T1 aired back on the 3rd and 10th of last month on VLive and Weverse.



