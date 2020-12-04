BTS vs BTS. "Dynamite" and "Life Goes" on go head to head on 'Music Bank'

On December 4th, KBS2's 'Music Bank' revealed the two number 1 candidate songs for the week as many netizens took an interest in the results.



Netizens took a particular interest as BTS's songs "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On" were nominated for the top spot. This is a rare phenomenon in which two songs from the same group went against each other for the win.

"Dynamite" was released back in August of this year, while "Life Goes On" was released last month. Ultimately, "Dynamite" beat out "Life Goes On" to take the number 1 place this week.

Netizens have been amazed by this week's nomination as they saw this rare showdown as BTS went against themselves in the music show.

Netizens jokingly commented, "I really thought BTS would lose," "BTS beat Bangtan (BTS's Korean name). Good for them," "Bangtan lost to BTS this time. Too bad for the fans," "I'm so sad Bangtan lost to BTS," and "Wow, BTS beat BTS and ranked number 1. lol."

