Kim Tae Hee's father revealed to be a chairman of a large transport company

Not too long ago, it was revealed that actress Kim Tae Hee's father is actually the chairman of a transport company that makes an annual revenue of 15 billion KRW (~13.8 Million USD).

On December 4th, KBS2's 'Entertainment Weekly' revealed a list of the top 10 celebrities born into a rich family, continuing with the rank from last week.





Actress Kim Tae Hee came in fourth place as her father was reportedly the chairman of a transport company. The actress who majored in costume design at Seoul National University was modest, saying, "I don't have everything," but it was revealed that she was born into a rich family.



It is also reported that Kim Tae Hee's father is part of the Honor Society as he donated 100 million KRW (~93,000 USD) to the organization. Kim Tae Hee follows in her father's footsteps to also spread good influence through her fame.