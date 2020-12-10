47

25

News
Posted by AmieAmore 2 hours ago

Blinks are loving BLACKPINK Lisa's open bang look and wonder if she got paid 5 billion KRW

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been known for her signature straight bangs as she maintained the look since her debut. 

Many BLACKPINK fans already know that Lisa pays extra care about her bangs as she mentioned on one episode of 'Knowing Bros' that she might think about opening her bangs halfway if she was given 5 billion KRW (4,593,703 USD).

Nonetheless, Lisa was recently seen with her forehead revealed, which made fans lovestruck for the artist once again. Lisa showed off a more feminine and mature beauty as she parted her bangs to the side showing off her beautiful forehead.

One netizen shared the photos and gif of Lisa's new hairdo as other netizens commented endless praise. Many fans loved Lisa's new vibe with her new hairstyle as they commented, "Lisa was super pretty today," "She looks like a barbie doll," "I still like her with bangs, but she's so pretty with her bangs open," and "Lisa looks really pretty with her bangs slightly opened."


via GIPHY

Are you loving Lisa's open bang look?

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Lisa
16 5,825 Share 65% Upvoted

2

sshreyaa1,171 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

This is honestly my favourite look on Lisa, it makes her look so much more mature.🎇

Share

1

desikpoplover1,508 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

The bangs that she had this time make her look badass though.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Cosmic Girls, Seola, (G)I-DLE, Soojin, Shuhua, Girls
Top 10 female idols loved by lesbians
1 day ago   79   34,142

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND