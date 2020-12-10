Blinks are loving BLACKPINK Lisa's open bang look and wonder if she got paid 5 billion KRW

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been known for her signature straight bangs as she maintained the look since her debut.

Many BLACKPINK fans already know that Lisa pays extra care about her bangs as she mentioned on one episode of 'Knowing Bros' that she might think about opening her bangs halfway if she was given 5 billion KRW (4,593,703 USD).





Nonetheless, Lisa was recently seen with her forehead revealed, which made fans lovestruck for the artist once again. Lisa showed off a more feminine and mature beauty as she parted her bangs to the side showing off her beautiful forehead.

One netizen shared the photos and gif of Lisa's new hairdo as other netizens commented endless praise. Many fans loved Lisa's new vibe with her new hairstyle as they commented, "Lisa was super pretty today," "She looks like a barbie doll," "I still like her with bangs, but she's so pretty with her bangs open," and "Lisa looks really pretty with her bangs slightly opened."





Are you loving Lisa's open bang look?