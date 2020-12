Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for November 29 to December 5

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from November 29 to December 5 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Mushvenom, Miranni, Khundi Panda, Munchman ft. JUSTHIS (Produced by GroovyRoom) - "VVS" - 35,951,274 Points

2. BTS - "Dynamite" - 25,674,212 Points

3. BTS - "Life Goes On" - 24,226,570 Points

4. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 23,959,131 Points

5. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You" - 21,601,534 Points

6. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 20,204,916 Points

7. Kyung Seo - "Shiny Star (2020)" - 19,456,114 Points

8. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 18,567,502 Points

9. LILBOI (Produced by Slom) - "Freak" - 17,421,459 Points

10. BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - "Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 15,016,398 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. NCT - 'NCT RESONANCE Pt. 2'

2. ENHYPEN - 'BORDER _ DAY ONE'

3. GOT7 - 'Breath of Love _ Last Piece'

4. KAI - 'The 1st Mini Album'



5. Henry - 'JOURNEY'



6. Taemin - 'Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 2'



7. WOODZ - 'WOOPS!'



8. LOONA - '[12_00]'



9. BoA - 'BETTER - The 10th Album'



10. BTS - 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You"

3. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"



4. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. #An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"

7. Mushvenom, Miranni, Khundi Panda, Munchman ft. JUSTHIS (Produced by GroovyRoom) - "VVS"

8. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"

9. Gyeonseo Yeji - "Actually... I Miss You"

10. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep"





Source: Gaon