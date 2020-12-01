AB6IX's Park Woo Jin kills it with a medley of on-the-spot covers + freestyle dance in recent 'V Live'

During a recent 'V Live' broadcast, AB6IX's Park Woo Jin delighted fans with one of their favorite contents - Park Woo Jin dancing!

On this broadcast, Park Woo Jin came prepared in comfy and sporty sweats and sneakers, ready to dance away in the Brand New Music practice room. The idol first warmed up with AB6IX's "Heaven" and "Red Up", and then moved on to a medley of on-the-spot covers!

For his cover dances, Park Woo Jin spent time reading through fans' suggestions, then watched the dances a few times through to learn the moves. He then treated fans to a casual and groovy medley of: 2PM's "My House", BTS's "Dynamite", Ha Sung Woon's "Forbidden Island", EXO's "Love Shot", NCT 127's "Kick It", and Seventeen's "Clap".

Finally, Park Woo Jin had some fun doing a mixture of freestyle and impromptu moves to some hip-hop numbers like Primary's "See Through", Jay Park's "All I Wanna Do", and the currently trending 'SMTM9' track "VVS".

Watch below!